Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 685 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries Holdings were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 67.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 19.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 164,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period.

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc. alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $201,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 685 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-685-shares-of-cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries Holdings from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE CF) opened at 34.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.04 billion.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CF Industries Holdings’s payout ratio is -75.47%.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.