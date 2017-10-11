Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $349,000 in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 909.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $574,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) opened at 47.33 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.81 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

