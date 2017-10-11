Nordea Investment Management AB Has $321,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Nordea Investment Management AB continued to hold its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) opened at 20.66 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Bryant acquired 9,825 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Vetr lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.02 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

