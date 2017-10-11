Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,431 Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 47.71 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.34 million. Zions Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $465.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 6,431 Shares of Zions Bancorporation (ZION)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nordea-investment-management-ab-buys-6431-shares-of-zions-bancorporation-zion.html.

In other Zions Bancorporation news, Director Roger B. Porter bought 1,616 shares of Zions Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,087.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,623.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,866 shares in the company, valued at $905,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,118 shares of company stock worth $1,222,407. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.