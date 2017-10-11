Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $7.70 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 175,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 521.2% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,605.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,259 shares. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 37.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $96.17 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

