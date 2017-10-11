Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,569,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the previous session’s volume of 211,915 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.47%. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura Holdings Inc ADR

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

