Nokia Corporation (NOK) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Nokia Corporation were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 25,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Corporation alerts:

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NOK) traded down 0.8024% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.8725. 3,749,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.9079 and a beta of 1.26. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Nokia Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Vetr raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.37 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nokia-corporation-nok-shares-sold-by-fairfield-bush-co.html.

Nokia Corporation Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.