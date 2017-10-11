NIC (EGOV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.1349964212955 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get NIC Inc. alerts:

Shares of NIC (EGOV) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 349,751 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIC will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIC’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of NIC from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nic-egov-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.