News Corp (NWS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. upgraded News Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) opened at 13.85 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.06 billion. News Corp has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. News Corp had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in News Corp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in News Corp by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in News Corp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News Corp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About News Corp

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

