Newfield Exploration Company (NFX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Inc. bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,459,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,683,000 after acquiring an additional 938,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,677,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,862,000 after acquiring an additional 760,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 55.0% in the second quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration Company alerts:

In related news, Director Roger B. Plank acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,846.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $314,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,649.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newfield Exploration in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. Newfield Exploration Company has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Company will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/newfield-exploration-company-nfx-shares-sold-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.