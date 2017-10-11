Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Position Held by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC continued to hold its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 138,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 88,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Scott S. Cowen purchased 2,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $218,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,571,398.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $309,715 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) traded down 0.61% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,659 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.87%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $256.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

