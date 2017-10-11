Newalta Co. (NAL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Newalta Co. (TSE:NAL) shares were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 97,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 163,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAL shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Newalta in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newalta from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newalta from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newalta from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newalta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.66.

Get Newalta Co. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The firm’s market cap is $67.87 million.

In other news, Director Gordon E. Pridham bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/newalta-co-nal-stock-price-down-3-8.html.

About Newalta

Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Newalta Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newalta Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.