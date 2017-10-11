New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of The Madison Square Garden worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in The Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of The Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on The Madison Square Garden from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) opened at 209.18 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.92 billion. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $160.96 and a 52 week high of $226.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36.

The Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $305.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. The Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. Analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

