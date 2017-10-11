New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,440 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Tableau Software worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tableau Software Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-grows-stake-in-tableau-software-inc-data.html.

In other Tableau Software news, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 193,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $13,684,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 197,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,946,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $10,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,342.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,559 shares of company stock worth $81,744,364 over the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tableau Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Tableau Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

Shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) opened at 76.23 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.03 billion. Tableau Software, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. Tableau Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tableau Software, Inc. will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.