New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,999 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,391.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,486,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956,849 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 106,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 773,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) opened at 32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.72. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 104.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

