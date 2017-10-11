New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) opened at 6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 36.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. The Company’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities, preferred equity and joint venture equity investments in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, equity and debt securities issued by entities that invest in residential and commercial real estate and agency RMBS.

