New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment Corp. worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 93,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRZ. Vetr cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. New Residential Investment Corp. had a net margin of 55.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

