Nevro Corp.’s (NVRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro Corp. from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nevro Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE NVRO) opened at 92.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.71 billion. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $102.26.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Nevro Corp. had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $576,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $467,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,907 shares of company stock worth $24,670,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. by 118.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. by 412.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

