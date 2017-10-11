Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14,216.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 52,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $3,036,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,580 shares of company stock worth $7,440,850. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 62.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.50 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.