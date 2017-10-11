Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Maintains Position in Oneok Partners LP (OKS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oneok Partners were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 641.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,854,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,489,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,841,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,153,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oneok Partners by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,749,000 after purchasing an additional 494,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Oneok Partners LP (NYSE:OKS) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 5,018,915 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Oneok Partners LP has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oneok Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oneok Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Oneok Partners Company Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

