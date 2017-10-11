Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC maintained its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,602,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,930 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.61. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

