Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,987.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,697,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 53.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,416,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,197,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,645,000 after buying an additional 4,002,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10,295.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,258,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after buying an additional 2,236,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $90,888,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS AG raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $51.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ONEOK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) traded up 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. 481,041 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

