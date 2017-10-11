Neff Corp (NEFF) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neff Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neff Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neff Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEFF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neff Corp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neff Corp by 55.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neff Corp by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Neff Corp by 38.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neff Corp in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Neff Corp (NYSE:NEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Neff Corp Company Profile

Neff Corporation is an equipment rental company. The Company offers an array of equipment rental solutions for its customer base, including infrastructure, non-residential construction, oil and gas, and residential construction customers. Its fleet of equipment includes earthmoving, material handling, aerial and other rental equipment.

