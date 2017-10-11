NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Receives $36.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 250,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,067,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,777,000 after buying an additional 279,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ NBTB) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 42,698 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

