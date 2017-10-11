Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigator Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Navigator Holdings from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Navigator Holdings in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Navigator Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Navigator Holdings Ltd. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/navigator-holdings-ltd-nvgs-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 87,901 shares. The stock has a market cap of $616.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. Navigator Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Navigator Holdings had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator Holdings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Navigator Holdings by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator Holdings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.