Navellier & Associates Inc Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America accounts for about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.09% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $707,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,289,073.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) traded down 0.83% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 180,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.83. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

