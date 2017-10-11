Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) Shares Sold by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 824,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 169,046 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 764,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 113,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 102,891 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandra Buffa sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,091 shares in the company, valued at $747,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Isely bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $38,295.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,865.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $89,721. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) traded down 0.53% on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 133,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.26 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Natural Grocers) is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company’s grocery products include: bulk food and private label products, dry, frozen and canned groceries, meats and seafood, dairy products and dairy substitutes, prepared foods, bread and baked goods, and beverages.

