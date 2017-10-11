Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 1,289 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) opened at 59.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $47.31 and a one year high of $65.34.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback 1,750,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $68,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south.

