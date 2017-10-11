Nationwide Fund Advisors Raises Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.17% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 68,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) opened at 55.35 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $61.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/nationwide-fund-advisors-raises-holdings-in-aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri.html.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.