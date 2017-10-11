National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.61.
Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NOV) opened at 34.93 on Wednesday. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s market cap is $13.27 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
National Oilwell Varco Company Profile
National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.
