National Grid plc (NG) Insider Mike Westcott Buys 13 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Mike Westcott acquired 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £122.20 ($160.66).

Mike Westcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Mike Westcott purchased 13 shares of National Grid plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 951 ($12.50) per share, for a total transaction of £123.63 ($162.54).

Shares of National Grid plc (NG) opened at 942.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 953.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,012.83. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 888.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,097.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 32.42 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NG. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.83) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.80 ($13.26).

National Grid plc Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

