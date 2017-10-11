National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00. 757,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 879,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get National CineMedia Inc. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $18,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,580,000 after buying an additional 292,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,136,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after buying an additional 316,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $27,242,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,707,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 1,907,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National CineMedia by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 194,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Stock Price Down 5.1%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/national-cinemedia-inc-ncmi-stock-price-down-5-1.html.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.