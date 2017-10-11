National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of National Beverage Corp. worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. by 110.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage Corp. alerts:

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) opened at 112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.59. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $129.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. National Beverage Corp. had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of National Beverage Corp. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on National Beverage Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded National Beverage Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/national-beverage-corp-fizz-position-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About National Beverage Corp.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.