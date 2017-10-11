MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

MFSF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered MutualFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MutualFirst Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MutualFirst Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ MFSF) opened at 40.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.36. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, COO Patrick C. Botts sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $100,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wayne Heeter sold 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $251,842.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,217.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $1,067,169. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

