Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UA. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vetr raised Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.82 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) opened at 15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.16. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

