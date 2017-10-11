Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $702,000 Stake in International Speedway Corporation (ISCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Speedway Corporation were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 6.8% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Speedway Corporation by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Speedway Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) opened at 39.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.15. International Speedway Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.82 million. International Speedway Corporation had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of International Speedway Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Speedway Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

