Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,749.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,789,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,878,000 after buying an additional 8,314,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 109.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,277,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after buying an additional 668,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 253.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 573,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2,905.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 572,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) opened at 41.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.32 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas A. Surran sold 261,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $9,995,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $431,847.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,907 shares of company stock worth $11,191,737. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

