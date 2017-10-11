Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Murphy USA worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) opened at 72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $86.00 target price on Murphy USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut Murphy USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Murphy USA news, EVP Daryl R. Schofield purchased 3,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $73,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

