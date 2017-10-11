Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Multi-Color Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.2762050224265 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LABL shares. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Multi-Color Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) traded up 0.36% on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,027 shares. Multi-Color Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.47 million. Multi-Color Corporation had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 10,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $845,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,596.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $253,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,484.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,846 shares of company stock worth $5,194,386 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

