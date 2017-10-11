M&T Bank Corp Maintains Holdings in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

M&T Bank Corp continued to hold its stake in Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dynegy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynegy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dynegy by 384.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE DYN) opened at 9.38 on Wednesday. Dynegy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company’s market cap is $1.23 billion.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. On average, analysts predict that Dynegy Inc. will post ($0.69) EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Dynegy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dynegy in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

