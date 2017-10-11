M&T Bank Corp Has $354,000 Position in New York Times Company (The) (NYT)

M&T Bank Corp continued to hold its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Times Company (The) were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 16,731.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,681,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,034,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,306,000 after acquiring an additional 664,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 677,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 401,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) opened at 19.25 on Wednesday. New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.78.

New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.07 million. New York Times Company (The) had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.76%. New York Times Company (The)’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. New York Times Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO James M. Follo sold 138,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,620,914.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,841.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 521,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $10,049,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,932,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of New York Times Company (The) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. New York Times Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

