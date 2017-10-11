MSCI Inc (MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,083 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $252,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $239,878.28.

On Monday, August 7th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $231,546.28.

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) opened at 121.92 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 115.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS AG boosted their price objective on MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

