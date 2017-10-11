M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,949,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,435,000 after acquiring an additional 128,055 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 4.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 127,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 2.4% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 19,895,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,408,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) traded down 0.1028% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.8866. 183,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 52 week low of $102.07 and a 52 week high of $121.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

