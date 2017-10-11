M&R Capital Management Inc. Invests $141,000 in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (BHGE) Stock

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth $229,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth $442,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth $959,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A during the second quarter worth $4,610,000.

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,707.24. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,707.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,901 shares of company stock worth $476,796.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHGE shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 928,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company’s market cap is $14.90 billion.

Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A (NASDAQ:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE company Class A will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

