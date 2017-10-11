M&R Capital Management Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML)

M&R Capital Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE PML) traded down 0.23% on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares. The company’s market cap is $818.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

