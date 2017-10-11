Morgan Stanley (MS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Morgan Stanley (MS) opened at 49.49 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,602,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 100,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

