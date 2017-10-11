Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,857,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,577,000 after purchasing an additional 383,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 429,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 323,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) traded down 0.0064% on Wednesday, reaching $155.0601. 34,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $116.34 and a 52-week high of $155.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

