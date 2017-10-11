Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth $5,210,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 286,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 18.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,569,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. BidaskClub upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,213.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 222,338 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 452.25 and a beta of 0.67. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,369.23%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

