Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.6% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 287,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 19,890.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 676.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 194,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 65.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction Incorporated alerts:

In other Granite Construction news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) traded down 3.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 49,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/moors-cabot-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-granite-construction-incorporated-gva.html.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.