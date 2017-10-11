Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.5246705506 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MNTA) traded up 3.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 1,234,488 shares of the company traded hands. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $947.92 million.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $678,743.01. Following the sale, the president now owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,882.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $62,028.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,663 shares of company stock worth $1,414,498. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/momenta-pharmaceuticals-mnta-receiving-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.